NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $251.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $202.48 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 92.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,147,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.