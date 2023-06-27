Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Price Target at $52.30

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

A number of research firms have commented on FUN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

