IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

IEX opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

