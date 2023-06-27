Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $263.29

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.29.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE EL opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

