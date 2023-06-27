Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $176.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $166.73 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.