Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$71.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$64.76 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$68.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

