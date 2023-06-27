Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $74.18

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

