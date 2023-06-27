MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $116.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.77 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

