Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $22.52 Average PT from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 276.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

