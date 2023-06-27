Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $67.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

BEAM stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.