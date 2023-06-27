Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $36.30

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

