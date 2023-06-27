PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $70.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.