Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $117.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $288,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $391,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

