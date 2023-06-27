StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.90 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

