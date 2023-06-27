SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SeaChange International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.