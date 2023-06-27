SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
