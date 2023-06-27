Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.90. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

