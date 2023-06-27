Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
SYPR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
