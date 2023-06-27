Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

