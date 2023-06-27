Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

