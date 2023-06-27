Northland Capmk Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

