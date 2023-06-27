Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Lifted by Zacks Research

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.