Evertz Technologies Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
