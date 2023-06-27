National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KXS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$175.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.90 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$181.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.89.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

