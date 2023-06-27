Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

