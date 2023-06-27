Zacks Small Cap Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.