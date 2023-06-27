Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCK. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

