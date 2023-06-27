FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of TECK opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after buying an additional 481,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

