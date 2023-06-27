Zacks Research Weighs in on American Tower Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.23 per share.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Tower Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $188.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.