KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.39 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

