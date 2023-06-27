Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

ASTL stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $748.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

