Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut by Analyst

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of EEFT opened at $111.25 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

