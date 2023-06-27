Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HQY opened at $59.68 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

