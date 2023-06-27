Brokers Set Expectations for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

