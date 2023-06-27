Zacks Research Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $242.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.