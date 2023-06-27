Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 287,826 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.