Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.41 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.