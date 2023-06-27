StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.52 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.