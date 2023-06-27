StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

