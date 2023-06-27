MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

