StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.11 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
