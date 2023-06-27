StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.11 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

