StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 3.0 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

