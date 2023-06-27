StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
