Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

