Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Marin Software from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.