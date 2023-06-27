Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

