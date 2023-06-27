International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

