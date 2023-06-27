OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

