StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
