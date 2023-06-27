StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

