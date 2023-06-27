Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

