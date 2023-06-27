Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Novavax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Novavax by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.