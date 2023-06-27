William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.16.

ARGX opened at $387.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $423.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

