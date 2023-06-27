Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $347.78

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ALGN stock opened at $331.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.83. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

