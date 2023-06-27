Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $818.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $818.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.98) to GBX 712 ($9.05) in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

